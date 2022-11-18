Starry Nights lights up the hospital this Friday

Preparations are complete for this year’s Starry Nights Light Up Party.

South Cariboo Health Foundation fundraising co-ordinator Brenda Devine said the lights were installed successfully on the 100 Mile District General Hospital. On Friday, Nov. 18 after the Santa Claus Parade at 7 p.m. the entire community can enjoy the now brightly-lit displays.

“A lot of people missed the light up last year so we’re trying to schedule it so that when people finish the parade and come by to take in the light up. We’ve added more this year and are always thinking of new things and putting them up there,” Devine said.

Devine said there are plans for residents of Fischer Place and Millsite Lodge to join the community for the celebration this year. The party will take place in the hospital’s parking lot out front with hot chocolate and drinks given out to those in attendance.

This year’s Starry Nights campaign looks to raise $100,000 to renovate and upgrade the hospital’s wound care room. Devine acknowledged that it is an ambitious project but said it was a fitting way to mark the foundation’s 20th anniversary. Donations have already begun coming in since they were opened this month.

“We’ve had a good response to his years’ goal, our wound care clinic. There are a lot of people who use this facility,” Devine said. “I found out from the hospital about 350 to 400 people a month use that clinic.”

The planned renovations will improve the flow and function of the wound room, Devine said. A substantial part of the investment will be the purchase of three wound VAC systems for $23,000 each. Devine said these devices, which use vacuum suction to seal wounds, speed up the healing and recovery from injuries.

Devine said she’s confident they will raise the necessary funds by the campaign’s end on January 31. Last year when the foundation looked to raise $30,000 they ended up raising $50,000 instead.

“People always pull together and a little bit goes a long way. I just want everyone to come out and see a wonderful start to the fundraiser,” Devine said.

Donations of any size can be sent to Bag 399, 100 Mile House V0K 2E0, or dropped off at the hospital’s reception desk at any time. Devine said donating via the health foundation website is also an option but noted they’ve been having technical difficulties lately.

“We are all trying to make this work and we’re hoping that, as ambitious as this is, we’ll accomplish this Starry Nights 2022 campaign.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House