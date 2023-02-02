Squeeze is on for South Cariboo resorts

Some resorts have seen their insurance increase by 400 per cent over the last five years

Skyrocketing insurance rates and property taxes are taking a toll on South Cariboo resorts.

Many resort owners are evaluating their futures as a result of the increasing costs, combined with the ongoing fallout of recent wildfires and the pandemic.

Some, with Ruth Lake Lodge, are downsizing and looking to rezone their property for other uses. Others, such as South Point Resort on Canim Lake, are also feeling the squeeze.

“Resorts are seeing an increase in property taxes, insurance rates, interest rates – and increased operations costs,” said South Point Resort owner Leanne Sallenback. “It is a risk we take on owning these types of businesses, but basic operating costs have gone up immensely in the last few years so a lot of properties are re-evaluating their business strategies and growth plans.”

The situation has led to a decline in the number of privately-owned resorts, ranches and campgrounds, and Sallenback predicts this is becoming a trend.

“If the cost to simply keep the doors open continues to rise, I have no doubt you’ll start to see that happen,” she said.

Irene Meili, president of the Highway 24 Fishing Tourist Association and owner of Fawn Lake Resort, said the recent boom in residential real estate in the South Cariboo has had a trickle-down on the property assessments of local resorts. Since 2019, she said Fawn Lake Resort has seen an 85 per cent increase in its assessment.

“When you look at the assessment it’s really sometimes difficult to understand why the increase happens because the properties that sold in our area were all residential properties,” Meili said.

The strain prompted France and Daryl Robert, owners of Ruth Lake Lodge Resort, to look at subdividing their resort. They filed the papers with the CRD last November requesting a zoning amendment, which would break up their 14-hectare resort into three separate parcels.

They noted in their filing that since they purchased the resort in 2016, they have had to fix up the majority of the buildings and watch their commercial property and liability insurance increase by 400 per cent – from $3,900 in 2016 to $21,000 last year. Other resorts in the area have seen their insurance rates running from 25 per cent to 61 per cent over the past four years.

Sheila Nyman, who owns Sulphurous Lake Resort, said their property taxes and insurance are now over $10,000 per year combined. And they risk paying even more.

“I wanted to mention how harsh the property tax collectors are if we are late to pay. No mercy, high penalty,” she said, adding the penalty is approximately $500.

Nyman and others are turning to creative solutions to allow them to remain open year-round for ice fishing and hunting. Part of their recovery plan over the past few years was to install furnaces in their five cabins.

Installing the furnaces turned out to be a good idea, she said but like any project, it is more money they have to come up with.

Nyman said that even with herself and her son working outside the resort, they are still just treading water. “As I’m talking, I wonder, how the heck do we make it?”

Donna Barnett, former Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA and current District of 100 councillor, said she contacted every resort last fall to see how they were doing. The results were mixed, given the challenges they’re facing.

“When you take these resorts, how many months a year have they got to stay open to generate enough income to pay their bills?” Barnett said, adding the owners often have to take on more work to make ends meet. “If you really investigate a lot of these resorts, I guarantee you they’ve got more than one job.”

She maintains government has to step up to help.

“You can only build on the backs of these people for so long before the whole thing crashes down.”



