Spike belts deployed, suspect arrested near Wildwood with vehicle stolen from Quesnel

Williams Lake RCMP deployed two spike belts near Wildwood to stop and arrest a suspect driving a vehicle reported stolen from Quesnel on Saturday, March 13.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District Media Relations, said a report of a stolen Plymouth Breeze headed south on Highway 97 from Quesnel came in at 8:25 a.m. and Williams Lake RCMP responded immediately.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect continued to drive in a manner considered dangerous to the public so police deployed the spike belts.

After driving over both of spike belts the suspect continued with two deflated tires until stopping on Hickory Road in the Wildwood area.

The 29-year-old male, Keith Alexander McKay, then attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was arrested and held in custody for a court appearance scheduled for Williams Lake Provincial Court on Monday, March 15.

His next court appearance is Tuesday, March 16.

McKay faces several charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, impaired operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with probation and breach of release orders.

“The apprehension of offenders committing property offences in other communities entering our area putting officers and the motoring public at risk demonstrated the need to implement necessary measures to stop this vehicle,” said RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley of the Williams Lake detachment.

He confirmed no members of the public or attending police officers were injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477



