FILE – Speed cameras coming to B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Cameras that will automatically send out speeding tickets are coming to 35 intersections across B.C.

The provincial government announced Tuesday that most of the intersections soon to get the automated speed-detection systems are located through the Lower Mainland, with as many as 12 in Vancouver.

Other cities include Nanaimo and Kelowna.

The Ministry of Public Safety analyzed speed and crash data from the 140 intersections that currently have red-light cameras, which are set to monitor speed but do not have the automation to send out tickets.

According to the collected data, 10,500 vehicles were caught going at least 30 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit each year between 2012 and 2016.

READ MORE: B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

B.C. VIEWS: ‘Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

“We have a record number of crashes happening – more than 900 a day in our province – and about 60 per cent of the crashes on our roads are at intersections,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

“We’ve taken time to systematically pinpoint the locations linked to crashes and dangerous speeds that are best suited to safely catching, ticketing and changing the behaviours of those who cause carnage on B.C. roads.”

The new cameras will register the speed of every vehicle driving through the 35 intersections – including during green lights – and ticket the registered owners of vehicles that go beyond the listed speed limit.

To discourage high speeds, Farnworth said that government nor police will disclose the speed threshold that triggers the new cameras.

Warning signs will be setup at the selected intersections this summer.

Speed detection marks second phase of NDP government’s crackdown

The latest speed detection systems follow the province’s phase in of red-light cameras in August 2018.

Those cameras operate 24-7, and can ticket drivers that run red lights. Farnworth found himself defending the system after it was compared to photo radar, a program that ended in 2001 and involved cameras detecting speeders in unmarked vans.

At the time, a Research Co. poll found that 70 per cent of British Columbians supported red light cameras.

The ministry has not detailed any plans to expand red-light cameras, or if it will be adding more speed-detection systems at this time.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 Mile doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case
Next story
Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

Just Posted

100 Mile doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018

Three Interior universities team up to protect B.C.’s forested watersheds

Interior university coalition funds disaster prevention research initiatives

Woman wants to reconnect with adopted son believed to be in 100 Mile

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to him,” said former Williams Lake resident Amanda Marty

Pedestrian hit on busy intersection in downtown 100 Mile House

RCMP, ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue all at the scene

Diaries of a city kid: A series of firsts

You know the saying there is a first for everything? Well, in… Continue reading

Ever see birds perform a mating dance? Western Grebes flap around at B.C. wharf

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Dead grey whale on Washington State beach to be towed away

The whale washed up on Sunday. Its gender, age and cause of death have not been determined

Dog bites bylaw officer at B.C. homeless camp

Head of city bylaws department suffers ‘nasty bite’

Toddler airlifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

B.C. man in critical condition after assault at Okanagan beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Most Read