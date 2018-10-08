Highway 97 camera at Begbie Summit, just south of 100 Mile House. (DriveBC photo)

Special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector

Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected on Okanagan Connector

Anyone travelling throughout the Cariboo this Thanksgiving Monday should be treated to favourable highway conditions.

DriveBC has reported no incidents so far today, while Environment Canada’s weather forecast shows highs of 6C with periods of rain, and wet snow later this evening.

A special weather statement, meanwhile, has been issued for the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, from Merritt to Kelowna.

Read more: Cold weather in forecast for Cariboo Chilcotin beginning Saturday evening

Environment Canada is forecasting 20 centimetres of possible snowfall over Pennask Summit of the connector today through Tuesday morning.

“A low pressure system will move across the BC southwest interior today,” the warning states. “With a snow level forecast near 1,400 metres, snow will begin to accumulate at Pennask Summit this afternoon. Snow will start off fairly lightly with five centimetres through the daylight hours. As the trailing cold front moves through tonight, snow rates will intensify with 10 to 15 cm likely near the summit. Snow will taper off Tuesday morning.”

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

