Bear, a husky puppy, nearly fatally overdosed on THC. (SPCA)

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

The SPCA is warning the public to lock up their cannabis after a Vancouver puppy overdosed on THC.

Bear, a husky puppy, was rushed to the vet by the organization’s Vancouver branch.

“By the time we arrived he was unconscious,” said branch manager Jodi Dunlop in a news release.

“A toxicity test revealed that Bear had high levels of THC in his little body.”

THC is the psychoactive agent in cannabis and according to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, “excessive intake can easily result in signs of toxicity” in dogs.

It’s especially dangerous for smaller dogs and for puppies, like Bear, the association noted.

Dunlop warned that with pot having been legalized in Canada, pet owners need to be extremely careful keeping flower, oils and edibles out of their pets’ reach.

“If you suspect your pet has ingested drugs take them to see a vet immediately and be honest about what happened to them,” she Dunlop. “Some people may be reluctant to be upfront about what happened, but vets need to act quickly – it could be a matter of life and death for their pet.”

The SPCA said Bear has now recovered but bills for the emergency vet, vaccinations and neutering have hit $2,730.

