A member of the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department captured a picture of fire retardant being dropped on a fire Wednesday in the South Cariboo. (Photo courtesy of the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department)

South Cariboo wildfire sees prompt response

The Deka Lake-area fire is believed to be human-caused

A two-hectare wildfire near Deka Lake on Wednesday, May 8 prompted a swift multi-agency response led by the BC Wildfire Service.

Members of the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to assist at the Deka VFD with the wildfire off Judson Road.

The South Cariboo fire department explained their role in the response on their Facebook page Wednesday night.

“Both departments together with forestry worked hard and got the fire under control. Some of the challenges were tight spaces, and working across different departments, but it all went smoothly, perhaps last week’s joint practice had something to do with that,” it stated.

”Everyone made it home safely after hours of hard work.”

The fire is suspected to be caused by a person(s), the fire listing (C40192) states on the BC Wildfire Service map,.

