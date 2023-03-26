South Cariboo Visitor Centre interior getting face lift

Building has been emptied in preparation for new vinyl flooring and a fresh coat of paint

The South Cariboo Visitor Centre (SCVS) is closed until March 30 in order to give the interior of the centre a face lift.

The building has been emptied out in preparation for the new vinyl flooring that is being installed throughout, plus a new coat of paint that is being applied.

This marks the end of a series of improvements made to the centre and the surrounding area including a small rest area, new washroom facilities, new signage and refacing the centre’s log structure.

Julie Gilmore, visitor centre coordinator, said it should look really nice once everything is completed. “With the amount of foot traffic that we get it’ll be a lot easier to maintain, especially in mud season.”

In addition to the upgrades to the centre, Gilmore said they are getting more and more bookings for Martin Exeter Hall for a variety of acts, including a comedian and country music. As more details are available they will be added to the event calendar.

Changes to the e-bike program are also in the planning stages, she said. They are looking at shifting to a model of rentals to the public, and should have the details finalized in the next month-and-a-half.

Two bikes will be kept as ambassador bikes, and she anticipates they will go out a lot more as the events start up. “They’re going to be doing Music in the Park again, so it looks like we’re going to have a busy summer.”

This year they are getting a lot more enquiries for information from people wanting, or planning, to visit the area, said Gilmore. At a recent meeting for tourism development, one resort mentioned they have 36 more bookings than they did at this time of year. All the bookings are international.

READ MORE: Makeover for South Cariboo Visitor Centre

“I think that last year was the feel of it. This year, going in with no restrictions at all this winter, I think people are just ready to go out and have fun.”

Visitor centre staff attended the BC Outdoor Show from March 24-26 to let people know what the South Cariboo has to offer. This is the second trade show they have attended in 2023.

An open house is tentatively planned at the SCVS on May 3. “We’re going to invite everybody in to see our renovated centre,” said Gilmore.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter