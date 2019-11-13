100 Mile House Fire Rescue on site at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

South Cariboo Visitor Centre evacuated after gas line hit

Emergency service are on site

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue are responding to the site of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre after a gas line was hit.

“We currently have a natural gas leak that was hit by our Publics Works Department (just on the other side of the fence of the Visitors Centre) so we have natural gas just spewing up right now so we have cordoned off the area,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

The visitor centre, which is on the corner of Highway 97 and Wrangler Way, has been evacuated. The road to the South Cariboo Rec Centre has also been blocked until the leak is secured.

Hollander said he was told by dispatch that the gas company wouldn’t arrive for 25 to 30 minutes. The roadway will be blocked until whenever the line is shut down and secured.

“Nobody injured and no fires. We’re just limited to ignition sources so there are no fires at this point.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run
Next story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

South Cariboo Visitor Centre evacuated after gas line hit

Emergency service are on site

Remembrance Day ceremony held in the Interlakes area

Approximately 80 residents in attendance

Do you agree with Sportsnet firing Don Cherry?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

Highway 99 reopened to traffic following movement at 10 Mile Slide site

Drivers urged to use caution, watch for work crews in area

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

Third man dies after Kamloops hit-and-run

Three men have now died as a result of the fatal collision on Nov. 3

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Students plan rally at B.C. education minister’s office as district strike enters third week

Saanich School District students plan to rally outside Rob Fleming’s constituency office in Victoria

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Most Read