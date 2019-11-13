South Cariboo Visitor Centre evacuated after gas line hit

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue are responding to the site of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre after a gas line was hit.

“We currently have a natural gas leak that was hit by our Publics Works Department (just on the other side of the fence of the Visitors Centre) so we have natural gas just spewing up right now so we have cordoned off the area,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

The visitor centre, which is on the corner of Highway 97 and Wrangler Way, has been evacuated. The road to the South Cariboo Rec Centre has also been blocked until the leak is secured.

Hollander said he was told by dispatch that the gas company wouldn’t arrive for 25 to 30 minutes. The roadway will be blocked until whenever the line is shut down and secured.

“Nobody injured and no fires. We’re just limited to ignition sources so there are no fires at this point.”

