Aaron McKay and Corri McKay have been helping their mom Jacquie McKay get the South Cariboo Theatre ready to reopen next week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo Theatre set to reopen June 15

Brand new recliners, carpeting among upgrades at theatre during 15-month closure

The South Cariboo Theatre is gearing up to reopen next week, and owner Jacquie McKay said she couldn’t be more excited.

“Fifteen months is way too long to be closed,” she said. “I don’t think this theatre has ever been closed this long before.”

The movie theatre was forced to close last March when COVID-19 restrictions were first put in place. McKay reopened for a few weeks in August, with limited seating and older run movies, but closed again in September and hasn’t reopened since.

The theatre will be limited to 50 viewers per showing when it opens June 15, at least for the next few weeks until restrictions are reassessed at the beginning of July.

McKay has set up an online ordering system, which she is encouraging all moviegoers to use to ensure they get their spot and to limit crowding in the lobby.

“If they can’t buy tickets online they should come early, if possible,” she said, “But we are hoping most of the tickets will be sold online, we do still need to social distance in the lobby for now.”

Those who take in a movie when the theatre opens will get a chance to test out the brand new electric reclining seats recently installed, along with brand new carpeting, as part of an upgrade that McKay undertook while the theatre was closed.

She notes that despite the upgrades, pricing remains the same; adult tickets are $10, and $12 for 3D movies, kids 12 and under are $8 and $10 for 3D and children two and under are free. Fresh popcorn and other treats will be for sale, as well.

The lineup set for June 15, 16 and 17 is Tom & Jerry and Godzilla vs. Kong, at 5 and 7 p.m. respectively, followed by Cruella at 7 p.m. for two weeks.

To buy tickets online, follow the link on the South Cariboo Theatre Facebook page.


Most Read