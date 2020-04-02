South Cariboo small grocery stores respond to COVID-19

‘The community’s response is really good I think. We are appreciating that’

One of the pictures uploaded by the 70 Mile General Store to help people shop from home. (Submitted photo)

Amidst COVID-19, it’s not just the big grocery stores that have stepped up. Plenty of the smaller grocery stores across the area have made changes as well.

Krista Vieira who owns the 70 Mile General Store, among others, has taken a number of steps to ensure they and their customers are staying safe.

“One of the main things is our virtual grocery shopping and pickup. So people don’t even have to come into the store. We just take their credit card over the phone and we’re able to just bring it right out to their vehicle.”

The store posts pictures of what they have available online so people know what’s available.

“That’s one of the major things our locals have really utilized.”

Vieira says they’ve had to cut about 90 per cent of staff and are only open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so they only need one shift a day. The cutbacks are for the protection of staff, says Vieira.

“I wouldn’t want my mom here working and being at risk of contracting the virus,” she says. “It’s really a hard balance because obviously yes, we need staff and we need people working just like any other business.

“We’re such a small business that we’re all like family so I would hate to have somebody get sick,” says Vieira.

They’ve also installed plexiglass screens and limited the entryway a bit.

Because they’re a gas station as well, they’ve got a lot of people passing through. She’s been impressed with the stock level, adding that they’ve been able to get most things although they have had to switch some things like flour to a brand or size that people might not be used to.

On a personal level, Vieira says they haven’t been seeing their kids because of how many people they see.

At the Canim Lake General Store things haven’t changed with things still running on the normal store hours.

“We have instituted vigorous cleaning procedures such as disinfecting the handles on all equipment and the door handle after customer use including the customer check out counter and payment keypads. We also have hand sanitizer for customers to use upon entering and leaving the store.”

Initially, they had some minor issues with supplies from our distributors due to the large increase in purchases from the general public but supplies are now flowing normally with no shortages of stock that we normally carry and our shelves are fully stocked as usual.

The Interlakes Market has taken a number of precautions, according to owner Meet Singh.

They’ve limited the number of people going into the store at any given time, closed one of their doors and everyone coming in is asked to remove gloves and use hand sanitizer.

“We have one hand sanitizer at the entrance, one in the middle of the store, one in the deli, one on the till and one on the exit. We have hand sanitizers everywhere.”

They’ve also added plexiglass to the till, says Singh. They’ve also stopped making some deli items and removed the tables from the coffee bar.

When it comes to supply, they’ve had a hard time for some things like flour, he says, but they have almost everything. They have limited some items to one per customer.

“The community’s response is really good I think. We are appreciating that.”

Additionally, they’re delivering to people as well for orders over $100 and withing 20km, he says.

The 108 Mile Supermarket has waived all delivery fees within the 108 and has cut all others from $10 to $5. They’ve also installed plexiglass shields at the tills and are wiping all surfaces, pin pads, baskets and shopping carts as much as possible. They’re not accepting reusable bags and bottle returns at this time and are enforcing social distancing.

Employees there have also been given a temporary $2/hr raise.

If you’re wondering what your local store is offering in terms of protection or services, whether in Forest Grove, Lac la Hache, 100 Mile or anywhere else, be sure to give them a call.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus