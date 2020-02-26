Students at 100 Mile Elementary School wear their pink in support of ending bullying on Feb. 26 for Pink Shirt Day. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo shows anti-bullying support

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Local residents in the South Cariboo showed their support against bullying by wearing pink for Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 26.

One in five children in Canada is affected by bullying. Pink Shirt Day is recognized by many organizations and businesses around the country as an anti-bullying solidarity stand.

Pink shirt day originated in Nova Scotia in 2007.

In 2008, Gordon Campbell, then Premier of British Columbia, declared Feb. 27 as a provincial anti-bullying day, however it is now recognized on the last Wednesday in February of each year.

The dates of pink shirt day vary from country to country, with the United Nations declaring May 4, as anti-bullying day.

This year, students from 100 Mile Elementary, Eliza Archie, and Blue Sky’s Autism Services joined together to march along Birch Avenue in support of Pink Shirt Day.

“It’s important to show our support for the whole philosophy of anti-bullying and make a statement in the community,” said 100 Mile Elementary vice-principal, Shawn Nelson. “Statistics show that when a bystander stands up to a bully, the bully is more likely to stop. The more we don’t let this happen, the better the community we are. In a school where there are young minds, we really need to make sure they understand that.”

The idea of Pink Shirt Day is to show support for victims of bullying and have open conversations about how or when it happens in the community.

More than $2.3 million has been donated to youth anti-bullying programs in Western Canada.

Most Read