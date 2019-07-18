South Cariboo senior living residence announces expansion due to high demand

Cindy Parent, the manager of the Carefree Manor stands in front of the lot beside the existing residence which will be home to the expansion of an additional 31 units. Millar Hill photo.

In efforts to provide more housing for seniors in the South Cariboo, the Carefree Manor is going to be expanding its existing residence.

The expansion will offer an additional 31 units to the residence for a total of 67 independent living suites, that also includes 30 assisted living suites.

Construction is expected to begin in the early fall this year. A completion date has yet to be determined, but the manor suspects the expansion to be finished later in 2020.

“This is an exciting time for seniors in and around 100 Mile House to know that there will be an increase in housing available soon,” said Cindy Parent, who manages the senior residence. “Staying in a town where someone has lived for many years is very important for seniors.”

The company has been in conversations with the community members and the local government in regards to senior housing – learning there was an urgent need for more housing in 100 Mile House. It’s not only a need in the South Cariboo but for many rural areas, according to a study by the BC Office of the Seniors Advocate.

“At this time, we are the only assisted living facility in 100 Mile House right now,” said Parent. “Over the last four years, we have always been at full capacity. We have been planning this for a while now, but circumstances have had us have to put a hold on it,” said Parent. “Now, we are hoping to get things rolling.”

Because of the residence being at full capacity, seniors seeking assisted living housing are put on a waitlist. Those who might need care now don’t have an alternative to waiting, aside from possibly looking outside of 100 Mile.

“Two years ago, 50 per cent of 100 Mile’s population consisted of seniors and I only see that going up,” said Parent. “I think this is a huge need. We cover a large area, it’s not just the town but the surrounding areas.”

Parent said the layout and design have been completed and the next stage in the process is rezoning of the property. Right now, the majority of the residence consists of studio units. The company is looking at one-bedroom suites with the expansion.

“We have been a part of the community for roughly 20 years and we just want to be able to offer something that we see as a great need.”