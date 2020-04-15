South Cariboo sees more break and enters

From April 8 to 14, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to 80 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. some highlights are listed below:

Attempted break-in

On April 14 at 10:18 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a seasonal break and enter in the 8300 block of Stack Lake Road in the Bridge Lake area The complainant reported that sometime between this date and late March, unknown suspect(s) had attempted to gain entry to the main cabin, but failed after causing significant damage to the doors leading into the residence. The complainant reports that some outbuildings had been entered and some items had been stolen, including several firearms stored in one of the sheds inside a cabinet. A few items were seized for forensic examination as they were touched or left behind by the unknown suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1057).

Theft of a vehicle

On April 14 at 9:37 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a theft of a vehicle in the 800 block of Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reports a white 1993 Dodge 3500 pick up with no box had been stolen over the weekend. There was video of the offence. The video shows three suspects being involved in the theft starting at approximately 2 a.m. A darker coloured Dodge or Ford lifted pick up with a light bar and modified front bumper was used during the offence. The video shows the stolen truck being pulled away from the scene heading eastbound. Later on the same date, the vehicle was recovered in the 90 Mile House area. The vehicle had its engine, transmission and doors removed and had been left abandoned along the side of the road. Further media releases may be completed at a later date once the video has been further reviewed. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1056).

Theft

On April 13 at 10:41 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a theft from a carport in the 6000 block of Horse Lake Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant had been away over the weekend and come back to discover a theft from the open carport with several insecure items taken – a Honda 3000 Watt Generator, a Husqvarna weed-eater, two Husqvarna chainsaws, a Keeper winch and a Princess Auto pressure washer. There were no suspects or witnesses. Neighbourhood checks were negative. 100 Mile House RCMP encourages all residents to ensure such items of value are secure as much as possible to avoid being an easier target of such thefts. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1041).

Break and enter

On April 10 at 1:06 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a break and enter to a seasonal property in the 8000 block of Canim Lake South Road near Canim Lake. Entry had been made through a basement door and several items had been taken, including a 55 inch Samsung TV, some jewellery and an unregistered .303 Army rifle. Some items were seized for further forensic examination. There were no suspects or witnesses and the incident occurred sometime since November 2019. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1010).

Attempted fraud

On April 10, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of attempted fraud within the 100 Mile House Detachment area. The complainant reported receiving an email from an unsolicited and unknown person stating to send them $1,900 in Bit-coin or they would release some related intimate detail about them to their contact list or to the public via social media. These individuals usually obtain your email address via a data dump or data theft from a larger corporation and then send a generalized email such as these to those email addresses obtained from the theft. Please do not contact the criminals trying to extort you from your funds or trying to get you to send funds. Your safest options are to have an appropriate computer protection program on your computer, regularly update the security settings, delete/block the email address and report the matter to an anti-fraud centre or online support site. Fortunately, in this case, the complainant had followed this good advice and did not lose any funds, they only contacted RCMP to report the incident. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-1008).

Break and enter

On April 8 at 9:43 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a break and enter from 100 Mile Feed and Ranch located at 370 Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House. The complainant reports a shed was broken into and several products related to pesticide control were taken from the shed. There is video surveillance. The video shows one male wearing jeans and a black coat taking a shovel and several items from the shed after opening door with a kicking motion. The suspect’s face is not seen in the video. The value of the items taken is unknown. The investigation is concluded pending more information being developed.

Anyone with information related to the above or other events within the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area can contact the local RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer or anyone can use Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Rural patrols continue

100 Mile House RCMP and RCMP Central Cariboo Traffic Services continue to patrol the rural areas at irregular hours in response to the recent rash of break and enters to seasonal properties. Despite the attached media release, these appear to have slowed over the weekend. Officers have been patrolling through different zones and will be highly visible to area residents. It should not appear to be unusual for a police officer in fully marked patrol gear driving a fully marked RCMP vehicle to investigate unusual activity when/if the officer(s) come across it on patrol. Citizens should expect to be checked on by officers when found in those areas, particularly later at night, whether on foot or in a vehicle. We are happy to report that weekend patrols had produced little in the way of road traffic being located, despite it being a four day holiday weekend.

RCMP ask that if you have valuables, particularly firearms, stored at seasonal cabins for long period that you remove these items from these locations when you are leaving the residence for longer periods. As you can see from recent reports, this is a common item that criminals are looking for when breaking into these remote locations.

Also, if you see unusual activity on your security system, please advise RCMP immediately of that activity. RCMP have found citizens have been posting photos or video of suspects on various social media pages and not contacting the RCMP at outset, despite indicating on their social media post(s) to have people do so if they recognize the subject(s). Police need to know this information as soon as possible. Suspect and vehicle descriptions are most valuable. 100 Mile House RCMP notes that this reporting of activity to police has improved since the last media release, so thank you for your continued support.

