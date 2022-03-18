South Cariboo road issues worsening

Cariboo Regional District chair Margo Wagner is adding her voice to the call to address the “brutal” road conditions in the South Cariboo.

Wagner, area director for Forest Grove- Canim Lake, said portions of the main routes through her community are the worst she has ever seen. “I’ve lived up here for 18 years and I’ve never seen the roads in such bad shape,” she said. “I understand the freeze and thaw is really hard on the roads, but somewhere along the line we have to get these roads into decent shape.”

Wagner is encouraging residents who spot particularly bad stretches of road to contact Dawson Road Maintenance, who holds the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) contract. She hopes the added pressure might encourage the ministry to provide extra funding to the community.

“My understanding is that if Dawson doesn’t have the budget to do the amount of pothole fixing that needs to be done, they talk to the ministry,” Wagner said.

The Free Press reached out to Dawson Road Maintenance for comment but management was not available by press time.

In a newsletter to her constituents last week, Wagner said she had been optimistic that Canim Hendrix and South Canim roads would be resurfaced this year, but her optimism is now waning.

A representative from MoTI told the Free Press the ministry is “working on priority planning for paving projects across the province,” but didn’t provide specific projects.

Wagner said she worries that with seasonal visitors just around the corner – many whom towing trailers and boats – the likelihood of accidents will increase.

“I’m not trying to throw Dawson or MoTI under the bus, I’m just trying to advocate for the residents in my area who drive Canim Hendrix on a regular basis. It’s just awful.”



