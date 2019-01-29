South Cariboo RCMP work on returning stolen items

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 68 complaints and calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

RCMP return stolen items

100 Mile RCMP have successfully returned a number of stolen items to victims of break and enters in the South Cariboo. This process is ongoing and investigators continue to contact property owners.

Money transfers to fictitious persons

Over the past week, 100 Mile RCMP have received several complaints from patrons of the Williams Lake and District Credit Union that their accounts had been compromised and varying amounts of money had been e-transferred out to fictitious persons. These incidents remain under investigation by both the RCMP and the financial institution. The total amount of loss is not known at this time.

False alarm

On Jan. 22, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that a male had pulled the fire alarm at the Parkview apartments in 100 Mile House. The fire department attended and confirmed that there was no emergency. A male’s name was provided. This male was located later on in the day and arrested. He was released later on a promise to appear for a court date of Feb. 5. A charge of false alarm of fire has been recommended to Crown against a 28-year-old male resident of the 100 Mile area.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

