South Cariboo Rangers take part in Exercise Ready 1

The 100 Mile Hosue Canadian Ranger Patrol and hundreds of other rangers spent Sept. 20 to 27 training in Cold Lake, Alta. (Photo submitted)

Eight members of the 100 Mile House Canadian Rangers Patrol traveled to Cold Lake, Alta., for Exercise Canadian Ranger Ready 1.

This seven-day training exercise, from Sept. 20 to 27, saw 180 rangers and support staff take part to review their domestic operations skillset and best practices.

The primary goal of Ex CRR1, hosted by the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, was to prepare rangers to support the Canadian Armed Forces during domestic operations. Maj. Darin Jenkins, director and commander of 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, said it is important that the 5,000 rangers spread across 200 Canadian communities all have the same baseline of knowledge.

“The focus of Ex CRR1 is to ensure that we train the fundamental skills that we want all CRs to have, which is to shoot, move, communicate, and lifesaving,” Jenkins said. “We don’t know what the next mission for the Canadian Rangers will be, but we do know it will involve these broad skillsets.”

Throughout the week the Rangers focused primarily on marksmanship, rope training and lifesaving first aid. Each ranger spent a day at each site receiving hands-on experience with these skills.

Jenkins noted there has been an increasing demand for Canadian Ranger assistance with domestic operations for the CAF. In September his unit had four rangers and an instructor deploy to Northern B.C. to support wildfire fighting efforts.

“To continue to deploy on these types of operations, we want our members to have the confidence and skills to be integrated into any domestic operation,” he said.

Jenkins said his unit oversees Ranger and Junior Ranger patrols in isolated communities across western Canada. They specialize in providing support to the CAF in these same isolated, remote and rural communities.

