South Cariboo power outages

Power has been restored in both areas

Update (6:40 p.m.): Power has been restored in both areas.

Original (5:30 p.m.): BC Hydro has sent crews to investigate two power outages in the South Cariboo area on May 24.

The first area covers the east of Highway 97 to the northwest of the Little Fort Highway.

The crew is already on-site. According to BC Hydro, 3,363 customers are out of power. The cause of the outage is still being investigated.

RELATED: It’s a little wet in 100 Mile House

The second outage covers 100-6900 blocks of Canim Lake Rd., 4300-5700 blocks of Canim-Hendrix Rd., 5589 Canim Lake Rd. T2, 5100-5200 blocks of Pine Valley Rd., 6000 blocks of Wendendt Road, 4900-6200 blocks of Buffalo Road, 3700-4900 blocks of Canim Hendrix Rd. and the 6400 block of Houseman Rd.

About 1,760 customers are affected. The cause is still under investigation.