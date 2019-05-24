South Cariboo power outages

Power has been restored in both areas

Update (6:40 p.m.): Power has been restored in both areas.

Original (5:30 p.m.): BC Hydro has sent crews to investigate two power outages in the South Cariboo area on May 24.

The first area covers the east of Highway 97 to the northwest of the Little Fort Highway.

The crew is already on-site. According to BC Hydro, 3,363 customers are out of power. The cause of the outage is still being investigated.

RELATED: It’s a little wet in 100 Mile House

The second outage covers 100-6900 blocks of Canim Lake Rd., 4300-5700 blocks of Canim-Hendrix Rd., 5589 Canim Lake Rd. T2, 5100-5200 blocks of Pine Valley Rd., 6000 blocks of Wendendt Road, 4900-6200 blocks of Buffalo Road, 3700-4900 blocks of Canim Hendrix Rd. and the 6400 block of Houseman Rd.

About 1,760 customers are affected. The cause is still under investigation.

Previous story
It’s a little wet in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

South Cariboo power outages

Power has been restored in both areas

It’s a little wet in 100 Mile House

Thunderstorms expected all night

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department responds to structure fire

The fire is under control

Big Bike Ride raises over $8,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

The fundraising event rolled through 100 Mile House on May 15

Take-home drug testing kits not available in 100 Mile House

Fentanyl was responsible for approximately 87 per cent of illicit drug overdose deaths in 2018

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

Most Read