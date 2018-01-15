South Cariboo photo contest; $100 Chamber Bucks prize

The 100 Mile House Free Press is having a photo contest with a chance to win $100 Chamber Bucks.

Obviously, with the year tourism operators had last year, we want to make sure 2018 is a stellar year for them and need your help to do so.

We’re working on putting together the 100 Mile House South Cariboo Official Visitor’s Guide but due to this summer’s wildfires, we didn’t have a chance to take new (smoke and fire free) pictures of much of the South Cariboo.

If you have pictures of the South Cariboo, from our beautiful lakes to fun activities or community events, we’d like you to send them to us. A winner will be drawn from all the submissions and your photos may be in this year’s visitor’s guide!

Please email your submissions to newsroom@100milefreepress.net along with a comment telling us the date, who is in the photo, what is happening and where the place is. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 9. Please, no pictures of smoke, fires or devastation from the fires.