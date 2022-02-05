South Cariboo parents raise autism concerns

Parents and service providers in the South Cariboo anxiously awaiting details about changes to autism funding had a chance to share their concerns with MLA Lorne Doerkson last week.

Doerkson spent the day at Blue Sky’s Autism Centre in Lone Butte last Monday, discussing a range of topics relating to funding for autism services, the diagnostic process and what the new model might look like.

At the heart of the concerns are changes announced by the NDP government in October that will shift away from the current, direct-funding model for autism families towards a “hub” model, expected to be in place by 2025.

“This was a hot topic in the last week of Legislature,” Doerkson told those in attendance, both in person and via Zoom. “I can appreciate what the minister is trying to do, but the idea that you take something that appears to be working pretty well and tear that apart doesn’t make sense to me.”

Some of the major concerns expressed by parents and service providers include losing the ability to choose – based on a child or family’s needs – what services work best.

Under a hub model, some families say they are worried they may have to travel as far as Kamloops or Prince George to access much-needed therapies and services.

“And if you’re someone who already lives in Riske Creek or Canim Lake, that’s a long way to be going,” Doerkson said.

According to one service provider in attendance, however, some families are excited about the upcoming funding changes. Under the new model, families with children who have other neurodivergent diagnoses, such as fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, will be eligible for supports that are currently not available to them.

“I work with some families that currently don’t receive any supports and have found that some families are really excited,” Candace Pigeon, a support worker at Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, said. “That has really affected quite a few of our families, so I’ve been hearing both sides of this.”

Pigeon said during an online Ministry of Children and Family Development info session in December, some of the most common questions centred around whether existing connections and relationships between children and caregivers were going to be disrupted when changes take effect.

“It was stated over and over again that that was not going to happen,” she said, noting that no clear explanation was provided.

Shawn Larabee, communications officer with the MCFD told the Free Press via email that community-based service providers – separate from the hub centres – will be “contracted to provide supports for their local area and operate family connections centres on behalf of the ministry.”

“We know that service providers have spent many years building relationships with the families in their communities and we hope to maintain those relationships as much as possible,” Larabee said. “The ministry will be selecting operators for these centres based on their ability to understand the needs of the communities within a defined geographic area, their experience in delivering services and their proposed approach to ensuring community connections and community knowledge.”

Larabee said more information on how the sub-contractor option would apply to centres like Blue Sky’s will be made available “as we move towards implementation.”

Meanwhile, Doerkson is encouraging all families affected by the changes to write letters to the ministry outlining their questions and concerns.

“It’s worrisome for the parents involved, and I know some are excited to get that funding, but is this the way to get there?”



