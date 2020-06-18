Nacho miaows while Todd McQueen puts him in his backpack. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo man rescues cat 60 feet up a tree

It’s Todd McQueen’s third cat rescue in addition to a beehive

Corina Holzapfel’s cat Nacho was stuck about 60 feet up a tree. Her husband had put a ladder underneath and climbed that but said he felt unsafe when he’d reached the top of that with the cat still much further up.

“I assume that he was chased by maybe a [coyote]. There are many [coyotes] around here.”

She’s not sure how long he’d been up there but it could have been two days.

“Usually he goes on little trips for a couple of days sometimes but we haven’t heard him calling before this morning.”

It took about five calls to find someone who could go get the cat.

“After I posted on Facebook in a couple of groups, it was quite quick because so many people replied. It was really amazing.”

She said she was a bit disappointed to learn that the local fire department’s ladder wasn’t long enough to reach that far up, though did not specify which fire department.

Todd McQueen, who rescued the cat, says it’s the third cat he’s rescued and he did one beehive that escaped.

“My neighbour growing up when I was a kid was a tree topper guy and he gave me my first belt and spurs. From there it was just trial and error.”

Holzapfel said she appreciated how fast McQueen came to help, arriving within 30 minutes and “fearlessly climbed up the tree.”

Video courtesy of Corina Holzapfel

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cats

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Todd McQueen tries to get Nacho into his backpack. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

The full length of the tree with the ladder at the bottom and Todd McQueen and Nacho in the top. (Max Winkelman - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

Just Posted

South Cariboo man rescues cat 60 feet up a tree

It’s Todd McQueen’s third cat rescue in addition to a beehive

KIJHL sets season starting date of October 2, 2020

Teams to move to move forward with the scheduling and delivery of summer camps and programs under the guidance of the league and BC Hockey

Sylvia Griffith happy to volunteer in Forest Grove

Keeping the books for volunteer-run organizations is still integral to make everything else happens

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

Today in history at the 100 Mile Free Press…

Williams Lake and District 4-H sale to go ahead in August

There will be no youth in attendance

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Update: 39-year-old missing Prince George woman found

Devon Marie Henson, 39, had been missing since June 10, 2020

Most Read