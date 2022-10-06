South Cariboo job fair set for next Wednesday in 100 Mile House

Next Wednesday the first job fair to be held in 100 Mile since 2019

A poster for the job fair showing some of the employers planning to be in attendance. (WorkBC Centre)

WorkBC, in collaboration with Horton Ventures and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a job fair at the 100 Mile Community Hall on Oct. 19.

“So far, we have 26 local and non-local employers from all sectors and local organizations who have confirmed their attendance,” said Jennifer Feissli of WorkBC.

The last time 100 Mile House hosted a job fair was in September 2019, following the local mill closures.

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce president Donna Barnett said a lot has changed since then and there are many opportunities out there for people looking for work, changing jobs or upgrading their way of life.

The problem is they do not know where to find these opportunities.

“A job fair is an opportunity for job seekers and employers to create a connection. With larger companies, it is an opportunity to talk with their HR department directly about their current positions and benefits associated with these, while explaining what skills you can bring to their team,” said Feissli.

Often, interviews can be conducted on the spot: you never know what opportunities networking in these types of events can open.

With the ongoing shortage of workers across Canada and the US, being felt here in 100 Mile House too, a job fair could be a good place for employers to find out what the issues are and how the workplace can be made better for all, said Barnett adding that it is a good time to start a dialogue.

Not everyone will benefit from the fair, Barnett said, but if you do not show up Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take a look you will not know about the opportunities. Not unless you do considerable research on your own.

Everyone is welcome at the event, said Feissli, adding there will be plenty of employers and local organizations who will be happy to assist you with their services and support.

If you are looking for work and planning on attending this event, feel free to drop by our WorkBC Centre, as they have plenty of resources on resume building, interviews and tips to prepare for a job fair.

READ MORE: Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan

Feissli said if you are currently unemployed, you can make an appointment with one of their Employment Consultants and get some one-on-one assistance with your job search.

WorkBC will have a booth at the event and will be able to provide last-minute tips.

Feissli recommends arriving at the fair with an up-to-date resume and suggests brushing up on your interview skills.

“You never know what can come out of these events,” she said.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter