South Cariboo Health Foundation to offer bursary and scholarship

Funding education of future healthcare workers equally as important as equiptment

The South Cariboo Health Foundation is expanding its mandate to students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School.

Starting this year, the foundation will provide a $1,500 scholarship and a $1,500 bursary to students with interest in pursuing studies in health and sciences. Although the foundation’s primary goal remains buying hospital equipment, director Chris Nickless said the community’s generosity has allowed them to put some money aside to support the education of future healthcare workers.

The foundation’s Starry Nights campaign raised $200,000 this year – twice as much as they expected. Half of that went to the wound care clinic.

“When you look at the health sciences field there’s a shortage of lab technicians, nurses and doctors,” Nickless said. “Because we are a health foundation it’s obvious we need to donate in that field.”

The student scholarship will be given out on merit, to those with the highest marks, while the bursary will be reserved for a student with academic merit and the greatest financial need. One student will not be able to receive both.

Students can apply for financial assistance, starting in March. They will likely be given out in July at the school’s scholarship tea, he added.

“The health sciences field is so broad that there is something for any student there,” Nickless said. “Every branch of the medical health sciences is looking for people, so there are opportunities everywhere.”


100 Mile House

