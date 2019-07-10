The South Cariboo Transformation Forum will be collecting information from the public at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. File photo.

South Cariboo group seeking input to benefit community

‘We are facing big changes in our community’

A group of local residents is looking for the community’s input on ideas that would benefit the South Cariboo region.

This Thursday (July 11), in conjunction with the 100 Mile House Night Market, the South Cariboo Transition Forum will be on-site and engaging the public, sharing information and gaining insight on public opinion.

“Recent announcements of mill closures have impacted families and businesses throughout the South Cariboo,” said Kevin Eastwood, a member of the South Cariboo Transformation Forum. “We are facing big changes in our community and we hope to help make the most of this transformation by listening to residents.”

The South Cariboo Transformation Forum has some questions for the public:

How do we want to shape the future of our region?

How can we make the best use of surrounding resources to benefit everyone?

What makes the South Cariboo home and how can we make it an even better place to live?

The information gathered from the night market will be summarized and shared with local governments – council and the Cariboo Regional District.

“We are seeking out how people are feeling in our community and what opportunities we can all support across our region,” said Eastwood.

Previous story
Are robots coming for your jobs? This think tank says no
Next story
Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Frolic with the horses on July 14

It’s time to pony up. The 100 Mile House and District Outriders… Continue reading

South Cariboo group seeking input to benefit community

‘We are facing big changes in our community’

Mill closures: Doing what it takes to stay in the Cariboo

“I came to the Cariboo because I love it here”

Interior Health reminds the public to protect themselves from wildfire smoke pollution

Seven steps you can take to prepare for wildfire smoke events

Cool cars for hot nights: Hot July Nights is back in 100 Mile House

The streets of the South Cariboo will soon be flooded with colourful… Continue reading

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at B.C. food court

No charges have been laid yet

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Most Read