South Cariboo group seeking input to benefit community

‘We are facing big changes in our community’

The South Cariboo Transformation Forum will be collecting information from the public at the 100 Mile House Community Hall. File photo.

A group of local residents is looking for the community’s input on ideas that would benefit the South Cariboo region.

This Thursday (July 11), in conjunction with the 100 Mile House Night Market, the South Cariboo Transition Forum will be on-site and engaging the public, sharing information and gaining insight on public opinion.

“Recent announcements of mill closures have impacted families and businesses throughout the South Cariboo,” said Kevin Eastwood, a member of the South Cariboo Transformation Forum. “We are facing big changes in our community and we hope to help make the most of this transformation by listening to residents.”

The South Cariboo Transformation Forum has some questions for the public:

How do we want to shape the future of our region?

How can we make the best use of surrounding resources to benefit everyone?

What makes the South Cariboo home and how can we make it an even better place to live?

The information gathered from the night market will be summarized and shared with local governments – council and the Cariboo Regional District.

“We are seeking out how people are feeling in our community and what opportunities we can all support across our region,” said Eastwood.