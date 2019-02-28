South Cariboo fire departments fight structure fire

100 Mile House Fire Rescue and the 70 Mile House VFD spent several hours fighting a structure fire on Feb. 27.

“At approximately 8:30 a.m., 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire mutual aid request from 70 Mile House VFD. Upon arrival, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews observed heavy smoke coming from inside of the home on the second floor and attic area,” 100 Mile House Fire Chief Roger Hollander said in a statement

100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews made entry to the home and performed an “interior attack” on the fire and were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home, he stated. 100 Mile House crews stayed on site for approximately six hours to assist the 70 Mile House VFD. Both departments worked extremely hard at the scene in challenging -20 conditions, according to Hollander.

“The house remained intact, however, it sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. Crews were able to salvage and protect most of the home owner’s belongings. All occupants made it out of the house without injuries. The cause of the fire is as result of a wood stove fire spreading outside of its chimney liner and to the rest of the structure.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.