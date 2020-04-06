South Cariboo Farmers’ Market to operate with food vendors only

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market will be restricted to food vendors only due to COVID-19, noting they are an agriculture and food-based retail establishment and have been designated an essential service.

“There will be no non-food vendors until further notice: also no music, entertainment, demonstrations, or seating areas. There will be hand-washing stations throughout the market and food will be handled or touched only by the seller and the purchaser, with safe handling protocols at each vendor booth,” according to a press release.

In keeping with the guidelines of the Ministry of Agriculture, the Centre for Disease Control and the BC Association of Farmers Markets, the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market will also provide for healthy distancing between vendors so that people can all briefly drop in to buy local food and produce and then leave quickly so that others can do the same.

They are emphasizing social distancing.

“We love, as much as anyone, to hang at the market and socialize. That will come again, but for this year our focus is to provide fresh healthy food with a minimum of interaction and contact.”

Furthermore, vendors and producers will be encouraging customers to pre-order for pickup and provide other options as the season and changing requirements progress.

Hours will be reduced, leaving the market open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They note there is still a need for volunteers and that they will only have a fraction of the normal operating income this season and some operational challenges. The note there are many ways that individuals can help keep the market vibrant.

“The year 2020 will go down in the books as one that we went through together, with the farmers and food producers of the South Cariboo writing their part of the story with hard work, and generosity of spirit for the health and well being of our community.”

For more information, visit southcariboofarmersmarket.org, phone 250-938-4651 or email marketmanager@southcariboofarmersmarket.org.

