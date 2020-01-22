Owner of Sweet Lavations, Alaina Lipsett one of the finalists in the 17th Annual BC Small Business Awards being held in Vancouver. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo entrepreneur a Small Bussiness Award finalist

Alaina Lipsett is a finalist in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category

A South Cariboo entrepreneur has made it into the top five for the 2020 Small Business BC Awards.

Owner of Sweet Lavations, Alaina Lipsett, who started her skincare company three years ago as a stay-at-home mom is among the finalists in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category.

“I am feeling great. I am really happy to be there. It’s really surprising it’s unbelievable.”

Semi-finalists from each category had to provide a panel of judges a detailed appeal outlining why they deserve to win the award.

As a top five finalist, Lipsett will be requested to present a 10-minute pitch to a judging panel via Skype since she’s not in the Lower Mainland. Pitches are expected to take place early February

“I am excited to do it because it’s gonna give me a really good opportunity to broaden who I speak to about the business and just really fine-tuning what our business is all about,” she says. “I am a little bit nervous but I think my passion for my business is definitely taking over the nervousness. I’m more excited than anything else right now.”

The winner will be announced on Feb. 21.

“It’s gonna be really exciting because you get to do some pre-gala and post-gala marketing with others and it’s just a really good opportunity to be able to represent the Cariboo. I think I’m one of the only businesses out in this region,” she says. “It’s really nice to be able to represent the north, so to speak.”

A large number of the finalists are from the Lower Mainland. Lipsett says the way they do the voting, however, evens the playing field regardless of how populated the area of a business’ location is.

Small business winners will receive a prize of $1,500, a one-year all-access pass to Small Business BC education and experts and the title of a top B.C. small business.

RELATED: South Cariboo businesses in the running for Small Business BC awards

Karen Peterson, owner of Blissed Out Yoga, had been in the running in the community impact category but fell short of the top five, finishing as a top 10 semi-finalist.

Two other South Cariboo businesses were also nominated. Cariboo Floor Design Ltd. was nominated for Best Marketer and Hammer Collision and Glass for Best Company.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

