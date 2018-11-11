South Cariboo company supplies World Championship medals

Medals are for the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George

A 108 Mile Ranch company is excited to announce they’re supplying the medals for the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships which will be held in Prince George this year.

“I just think it’s exciting that a 100 Mile House company can compete on a global scale like this and it just shows that if anyone tries hard enough to put out a good product that you can get noticed,” says Ultimate Promotions owner Craig Davidiuk.

The competition, along with the Winter Paralympic Games are the top competitive event in Paralympic Nordic skiing.

“It’s really important for us to achieve this milestone for a number of reasons. It really helps raise our profile. The last few years there’s been a lot of competition. We have a long history in the sports awards history but it’s just a very competitive market.”

The inspiration came from some cast metal maple leaves, says Event Chair, Kevin Pettersen

Pettersen saw them on some benches in their “Civic Plaza and I thought that it would be great to ‘wrap’ our logo with the maple leaf for the World Championship medals”

While the medals aren’t made here, Davidiuk says he intimately understands the process as his family used to own a factory.

In this case, a professional designer was brought in. The medals are diecast, which means the metal is poured into a ceramic mould and could go through about 15 different processes including polishing, electroplating, buffing, adding ribbons and more.

“It’s kinda nice to be able to pull out all the stops and design a medal that’s really nice,” he says. “The organization that runs it has standards about what their medals look like.”

The pre-production samples went straight to Prince George so he hasn’t gotten to hold one yet, but are getting ready for the full production run.

“I’m hoping to get my hands on one soon.”

He will be going up to volunteer and is hoping to entice some of the local Nordics to go with him, he says.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead
Next story
World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Just Posted

B.C. Legions in need of young members to continue aiding veterans into the future

Lest we forget what thousands of men and women did to fight for Canada’s freedoms – but without new membership, many Legion chapters face dwindling numbers

North Coast figure skater to star in Dancing On Ice

Carlotta Edwards learned to skate in Prince Rupert, before becoming a star with millions of viewers

South Cariboo company supplies World Championship medals

Medals are for the World Para Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George

Preparing for a teenager

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

33 Years Ago (1985): Some 60 people came off welfare as part… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

The sombre crowd stood in near-silence as it reflected on the battles that ended a century ago, and those that have come since

Northern California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

The death toll had hit 23 as of Saturday night

B.C. VIEWS: Seniors home worker discrimination finally ending

Health Minister Adrian Dix righting a serious wrong

U.S. downs Canada 5-2 to win Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament

The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in Kamloops, B.C.

World leaders gather in Paris to mark 100 years since end of First World War

Emmanuel Macron told world leaders that nationalists threaten to erase the moral values a nation has by putting their own interests first

Bike relay around the world comes to B.C.

Bike Jamboree is a Polish project that aims to bike 35,000 km and through 21 different countries

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

Most Read