South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year award

Area residents are invited to nominate those who made an outstanding contribution to the community

Martina Dopf (left) and Donna Barnett of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. They are asking people to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year before June 16, 2023. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Nominations are open for the South Cariboo 2022 Citizen of the Year award.

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to nominate any person they believe has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

“We’d like to recognize all the citizens of the year because there are many, many outstanding volunteers,” said chamber president, Donna Barnett. “But we do choose one because unfortunately there can only be one Citizen of the Year. “

The recipient of the award is chosen by all the past citizens of the year going back to 1986. After reading over the nomination forms each of the past winners submits their choice in a secret box.

While individuals are traditionally chosen a couple may also be nominated. The more detail that can be supplied on the individual being nominated the better said Barnett.

“We want people to explain why they are nominating the person – what have they done for the South Cariboo,” said vice president Martina Dopf.

In addition to the written form, any news articles, letters of support or other information that supports the nomination may be included. As noted on the nomination form the award is for those people who volunteer their time and resources.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office, the 100 Mile Free Press and can be found on the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 16.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House