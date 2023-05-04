Martina Dopf (left) and Donna Barnett of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. They are asking people to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year before June 16, 2023. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Martina Dopf (left) and Donna Barnett of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. They are asking people to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year before June 16, 2023. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year award

Area residents are invited to nominate those who made an outstanding contribution to the community

Nominations are open for the South Cariboo 2022 Citizen of the Year award.

The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce invites area residents to nominate any person they believe has made an outstanding contribution to the community.

“We’d like to recognize all the citizens of the year because there are many, many outstanding volunteers,” said chamber president, Donna Barnett. “But we do choose one because unfortunately there can only be one Citizen of the Year. “

The recipient of the award is chosen by all the past citizens of the year going back to 1986. After reading over the nomination forms each of the past winners submits their choice in a secret box.

While individuals are traditionally chosen a couple may also be nominated. The more detail that can be supplied on the individual being nominated the better said Barnett.

“We want people to explain why they are nominating the person – what have they done for the South Cariboo,” said vice president Martina Dopf.

In addition to the written form, any news articles, letters of support or other information that supports the nomination may be included. As noted on the nomination form the award is for those people who volunteer their time and resources.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce office, the 100 Mile Free Press and can be found on the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The deadline to submit a nomination is June 16.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek
Next story
Cache Creek a raging river as flooding puts several B.C. communities on alert

Just Posted

Flooding in Cache Creek taken May 3, by Kevin Scharfenberg.
‘Highway 97 unsafe’: Flood waters shut down roads in Cache Creek

Martina Dopf (left) and Donna Barnett of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. They are asking people to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year before June 16, 2023. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year award

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School work experience facilitator Heather Wood (left) and 100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander do their best to raise bail outside Save-On-Foods on April 28. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Jailbirds raise $9,000 for 2023 PSO Dry Grad

Photo taken by the Scharfenberg Clan on May 2 evening. (Facebook)
Aerial view of destructive flooding in Cache Creek