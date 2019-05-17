South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce elects new directors at AGM

Incoming directors Martina Dopf, Walter Bramsleven, Amanda Usher, and Angela Williams. Directors who will continue their term include Christine Gallagher, Rob Fry, Rick Takagi, Jeremy Welch, and Chad Swanson. Missing from photo: Ralph Myhill-Jones, Jodi Christianson, and Stacey Borge. Raven Nyman photo.

Six new directors were elected to the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

The AGM took place in the Valley Room, 98B Cecil Place, located behind the Red Coach Inn in 100 Mile House. Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. to allow members to mingle before the evening’s formalities.

Both El Caballo restaurant and the Iron Horse Pub and Grill provided appetizer trays to the event, and Sunflower Catering (Lac la Hache) added both appetizers and deserts to the spread. Rustic Elements provided the beautiful flowers displayed and Arcada rentals provided tables and chairs.

The purpose of the SCCC is to promote the progress and development of the South Cariboo region to make it a better place in which to live and work. The SCCC also promotes the economic, civic, and social welfare of the South Cariboo.

Christine Gallagher is the SCCC board chair. Gallagher presented the minutes from last year’s AGM before giving the Chamber welcome and an unaudited financial report, provided by PMT chartered professional accountant Keith Greenhalgh and approved by the chamber.

The chamber agreed to appoint PMT chartered professional accountants for 2020. Gallagher presented on fees and bylaws before moving on to the nomination and election of new board directors. A motion was passed to set membership fees at current year levels.

“Our members are why the chamber exists,” said Gallagher, who chose to focus her speech on the “good”.

She stressed the bulk of positive and exciting events happening in the area and observed what a strong, resilient community 100 Mile House is: “We support each other to grow stronger.”

The SCCC is responsible for a number of popular community events, such as Hot July Nights and the South Cariboo Summer Festival, which takes place at the South Cariboo Rec. Centre on Aug. 10 and 11 this year.

Anyone interested in promoting their business at the Summer Festival can contact events coordinator Robyn Angus by phone at 250-395-6124 or by email at southcariboochamberevents@gmail.com.

Last year’s event offered a full weekend of summer fun, and weather conditions in the surrounding region couldn’t hinder the SCCC’s success.

“We didn’t let a bit of a storm take the wind out of our sails,” said Gallagher, who continued on to ask her audience, “Can we top [the Summer Festival] again this year?”

New for the chamber in 2018 was the Holiday Shop and Win contest organized by Angus, which will return for 2019.

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett could not attend Wednesday’s AGM due to other responsibilities but sent their regrets.

Gallagher called Barnett a relentless advocate for business owners in the area and thanked her for serving as a pillar of strength in the community. She also thanked the District for making 100 Mile House a great place to do business.

Gallagher acknowledged the Board’s many volunteers, members, and business owners, who work together to provide necessary services and products for the community.

Seven board members have expiring terms this year, including Gallagher, who offered her name for reelection, which meant that only six members left the board. The chamber thanks departing directors Keith Jackson, Tom Gallagher, Leon Chretien, David Jurek, Len Doucette, and Carl Gimse.

Gallagher welcomed incoming directors Jodi Christianson, Martina Dopf, Walter Bramsleven, Amanda Usher, Stacy Borge, and Angela Williams. Directors who will continue their two-year term include Rob Fry, Ralph Myhill-Jones, Rick Takagi, Jeremy Welch, and Chad Swanson.

Shelly Morton is the executive director for the SCCC, which is a not-for-profit organization incorporated under the Board of Trades Act to represent businesses in 100 Mile House. Morton is excited to work for the new and returning directors.

Concluding the meeting, Gallagher noted her pleasure at the many women joining the board. She admitted that in previous years she was often the only female director.

The next SCCC meeting takes place on Wednesday, June 5 at noon in the Chamber office, #2- 385 Birch Ave. Members will decide on a location for their upcoming board retreat then.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce’s AGM and Conference takes place May 23 to 25 at the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown Hotel and Element Hotel in Burnaby. The event brings together chamber members from across the province to connect and debate policies that will influence the chamber’s advocacy efforts for the year ahead.

