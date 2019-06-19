South Cariboo celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Check out where all the action will be on June 21

National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) is on June 21 and the South Cariboo is all set to celebrate.

The Canim Lake Band is hosting their celebration at Eliza Archie Memorial School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be several things to do at the event, such as Lahal stick games, a five-kilometre cross country race, bannock making, and an amazing race. Bouncy castles, craft tables and a dunk tank will also be there. Booths and displays about medicines and plants, traditional food, artifacts and clothing will also be set up. Demonstrations on drum making, birch bark baskets, beadwork and drumming and dancing are also being offered.

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre will have a nice lunch of venison soup and Bannock for their celebration. It will begin with a Secwepemc prayer and welcoming song.

“For me, NIPD is an opportunity to recognize how important the role of Indigenous People continue to be locally, provincially and in Canada as a whole,” said Rob Diether, program host and coordinator at the Friendship Centre.

First Nations art will also be showcased, along with a demonstration of beading from Tammy Daniels of Canim Lake. The afternoon will end with another prayer and singing.

Daniel Raphael and Patsy Granberg will be providing the art, also in conjunction with the new community Art Crawl, which will begin on June 21.

Both events are open to anyone and everyone.

The 100 Mile Elementary School will be having an art show.

“It’s a whole school thing. Our First Nations [Penny Reid] coordinator has been working with individuals and classes to produce some artwork,” said Shawn Nelson, vice-principal.

Nelson said the art show was Reid’s idea and it was a great way to showcase the work from the students. He also added that individual classrooms may be doing their own thing, but wasn’t sure exactly what.