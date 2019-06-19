Alana Dixon making a birch bark basket during National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2018. File photo.

South Cariboo celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Check out where all the action will be on June 21

National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) is on June 21 and the South Cariboo is all set to celebrate.

The Canim Lake Band is hosting their celebration at Eliza Archie Memorial School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be several things to do at the event, such as Lahal stick games, a five-kilometre cross country race, bannock making, and an amazing race. Bouncy castles, craft tables and a dunk tank will also be there. Booths and displays about medicines and plants, traditional food, artifacts and clothing will also be set up. Demonstrations on drum making, birch bark baskets, beadwork and drumming and dancing are also being offered.

The Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre will have a nice lunch of venison soup and Bannock for their celebration. It will begin with a Secwepemc prayer and welcoming song.

“For me, NIPD is an opportunity to recognize how important the role of Indigenous People continue to be locally, provincially and in Canada as a whole,” said Rob Diether, program host and coordinator at the Friendship Centre.

First Nations art will also be showcased, along with a demonstration of beading from Tammy Daniels of Canim Lake. The afternoon will end with another prayer and singing.

Daniel Raphael and Patsy Granberg will be providing the art, also in conjunction with the new community Art Crawl, which will begin on June 21.

Both events are open to anyone and everyone.

The 100 Mile Elementary School will be having an art show.

“It’s a whole school thing. Our First Nations [Penny Reid] coordinator has been working with individuals and classes to produce some artwork,” said Shawn Nelson, vice-principal.

Nelson said the art show was Reid’s idea and it was a great way to showcase the work from the students. He also added that individual classrooms may be doing their own thing, but wasn’t sure exactly what.

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire near Greeny Lake is out, Drewry Lake fire “under control”
Next story
RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Just Posted

South Cariboo celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Check out where all the action will be on June 21

Illegal-coloured fuel leads to a number of charges in South Cariboo

The South Cariboo RCMP police report

UPDATE: Fire near Greeny Lake is out, Drewry Lake fire “under control”

The fires located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake were discovered June 18

Highway 1 south of Ashcroft reopened to singe lane, alternating traffic

Vehicle incident early in the day closed the highway at Venables Valley Road

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

VIDEO: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to be re-released with new footage

‘Avatar’ holds global box office record at $2.788 billion, while ‘Endgame’ stands at $2.743 billion…

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Shovels could be in the ground on Trans Mountain by September, CEO says

Ian Anderson points to weeks likely required for NEB to reinstate 2016 regulatory record

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Most Read