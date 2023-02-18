Bonhomme de Neige takes an early lead over Bullwinkle in the mascot races at the 100 Mile Nordics stadium on Sunday, Feb. 14. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo bustling with Family Day Events

Events are scheduled for Sunday and Monday

Looking for something fun to do on Family Day weekend? The South Cariboo has you covered.

Saturday, Feb. 18: The Clinton Snow Jockey Club will hold a fun day at the Big Bar cross-country ski trails on Big Bar Lake Road, starting at 10 a.m. Come out for a ski, snowshoe or a walk on 25 kilometres of groomed trails. Dogs are welcome. Organizer Roland Higginbottom said the village has donated prizes, which will be given out to participants.

Sunday, Feb. 19: There are a couple of events happening. Early risers are invited to compete in the Clinton Fishing Derby at Beaver Dam Lake, which runs from daybreak until noon. The event attracts usually about 45 participants who contribute $10 to the prize pot. At the end of the day, the money is split three ways among the winners and prizes including hats and fishing rods are given out to those who catch the first fish and the smallest fish.

For those who prefer a later start, the Fishing Highway 24 Outhouse Races make a return to Lone Butte after a two-year hiatus. Enjoy a breakfast buffet at the Iron Horse Pub from 10 a.m. before the races, which start at 11 a.m. Registration fee per team is $15 if paid on race day, or $10 if pre-registered by e-mail to info@fishinghighway24.com or online at fishinghighway24.com/outhouse-races-registration.html

The Village of Clinton is also offering free public skating from Feb. 15-19.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the 108 Mile Lions Club is hosting a family fun day Feb. 20 at Sepa Lake. The all-age event will feature milk-jug curling and potentially snow golf. Milk jug curling consists of milk jugs filled with coloured water representing the curling rocks, which are thrown down a pre-marked sheet or lane on the lake surface. Registration is free and starts at 10 a.m. at Sepa Lake off Kallum Drive.

Vidler said people are welcome to bring skates. The club will sell hot dogs and hot chocolate and set up a fire pit. The event will go on forward regardless of temperature.

Also on Monday, the 100 Mile Nordics will host a family fun day and mascot races. Snowshoe, ski or just take in the festivities at the Nordics Lodge, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rentals are first-come-first-served with a two-hour time limit. Campfire cookout by donation in front of the waxing hut. Mascot races at 11:30 a.m. in the stadium featuring Foxy and Friends. Children seven and under can pick out a stuffie from the Stuffie Snow Garden.

100 Mile House

 

South Cariboo bustling with Family Day Events

