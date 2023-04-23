South Cariboo bears waking up from hibernation

100 Mile House Conservation Officer Service tranquilized and released a sow black bear after it was unintentionally caught in a trap Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Twitter photo)

With the arrival of spring, bears are emerging from their winter hibernation and are looking for accessible food sources.

Human-wildlife conflict is a serious issue in British Columbia, and each year too many bears and other wildlife are killed because of human decisions and behaviour.

Residents in 100 Mile House saw firsthand last fall what happens when a bear becomes habituated to human food after an injured bear began roaming the town raiding trash cans. The animal had a severely injured front right paw after being hit by a vehicle and the garbage and fruit trees provided an easy food source for it.

“It is trying to be a bear and all bears want to do right now is eat,” said conservation officer Murray Booth when he spoke to the Free Press about the issue last October.

Booth listed precautions residents can take to help minimize these types of interactions between people and bears.

These included keeping your garbage in a secure location until the morning of pickup and managing other attractants such as barbecues, composts and bird feeders.

Bears love suet feeders. Suet is pork fat with seeds, making it high calorie and high-fat content. Feeders using the feed should come down in April to avoid attracting bears.

He does not recommend leaving garbage in vehicles as bears have been known to tear doors off.

“They are curious and if they smell something they figure is good enough for them to eat, they will try to get at it,” he said.

Messy vehicles with food wrappers can also attract bears with their powerful sense of smell.

He said sprinkling a few drops of bleach over the top of a garbage can and recyclables can help as the smell bothers them. They must still be contained in a secure area, however.

Booth also advises trying to keep compost piles inaccessible to bears or have a contained compost. The use of an electric fence is one of the best deterrents around trees, composts, chicken coops, and pig pens.

“We do have options. We can charge people for leaving garbage out. We can issue dangerous wildlife protection orders telling people they must clean their garbage up. We can be very demanding and tight on guidelines for that,” Booth said. “No matter how you look at it, we are in their yard.”

Booth added that they were told a few years back to hold people accountable for managing their attractants as there are too many bears being killed each year. Fines for leaving out attractants range from $230-575.

Visit the Bear Smart page at gov.bc.ca/gov to learn more.



