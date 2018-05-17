Moms and their babies posed for a picture during the meeting. Max Winkelman photo.

South Cariboo babies of 2017/2018 and their moms meet up to discover services

‘This is a bigger turnout than last year I think but it’s always a big turnout’

Local moms came together at the 100 Mile House Hospital on Monday, May 14 for a meeting of babies born in 2017/2018 in the South Cariboo (last 12 months).

“It’s put on by the South Cariboo Early Childhood Development team. So different service providers kind of volunteered to put this together to celebrate all the babies that were born,” says Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, one of the organizers.

This year the event included a big clothes swap with moms bringing lots of clothes in. The rest will be donated to the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, she says.

They also had a nice cake, lots of games (such as guess the legos in a jar), door prizes, snacks and Vance-Lundsbye, who has a baby herself, was taking and printing photos of moms and their babies.

The event has been going on for several years.

“We decided to organize it because this a nice way to get moms, especially if it’s their first baby, out to see what this community has to offer and not be so isolated. Often the moms that have their first baby don’t realize how much we actually have for kids under school age here in this community and it’s a shame if they wait two or three years to find out about it because they can start accessing it right away.”

The meeting also had a few presenters, including on fire prevention and for resilience after the wildfires.

“This is huge. This is a bigger turnout than last year I think but it’s always a big turnout. We always get lots of babies that were born. We always get lots of support for the community.”

