(New Westminster Police)

(New Westminster Police)

‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A man has been charged after New Westminster police “followed the sound of screaming” to find a man with a 10-inch knife.

According to police, the incident started at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 when two people called for help. They had been walking along 8th Street when they allege a man they didn’t know began chasing them with a large knife.

When police arrive on scene, they followed the sounds of screaming and found a man with a knife, who dropped it without incident after being confronted by officers.

Police said Aaron Smith, 39, of New Westminster, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

“These men did the right thing in calling 9-1-1,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “If you see someone with what you believe to be a weapon and their behaviour is making you fear for your safety, call us right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder
Next story
Invasive Species Council to hire 200 people through COVID relief funding

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Diana Forster
‘Congratulations over relief’ for snowmobiler’s efforts

Diana Forster column: Interlakes

Area librarian Shelby Powell, of the Cariboo Regional District's 100 Mile House library, shows off the top picks this year. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
E-books capture new readers at Cariboo libraries

South Cariboo residents appear to be hitting the e-books, TV shows and movies at the local library.

Al and Gayle Jones outside the mural depicting Lone Butte’s history (Kelly Sinoski, 100 Mile Free Press photo)
Al Jones passionate about history, Lone Butte

President of Lone Butte Historical Association (LBHA) leaves big shoes to fill.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members briefly go over grocery lists outside Save-On-Foods before heading inside where they would spend more than one-hour shopping for on-reserve Yunesit’in households. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Search and rescue volunteers fill grocery list for self-isolating families in Chilcotin

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members didn’t hesitate to help out

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Provincial funding will provide the opportunity for the Invasive Species Council of BC to hire 200 additional people. (Invasive Species Council of BC photo)
Invasive Species Council to hire 200 people through COVID relief funding

“We’re pleased the Province has chosen to partner with us on this effort to create jobs.”

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read