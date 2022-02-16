Some residents in Forest Grove are without landline telephone service after a logging truck knocked down a pole in the area. (File)

50 Forest Grove residents without phone service after logging truck knocks out pole

Telus hopes to fully restore service by Thursday morning

A logging truck hit a Telus pole in the Forest Grove area Wednesday morning, leaving 50 residents without landline phone service.

Telus’ Senior Communications Manager Chelsey Rajzer said the incident caused intermittent outages for internet, TV and phone services for those impacted. Rajzer said that fortunately cell phone services in the area were not affected.

“We are working in partnership with BC Hydro to repair the damage, which involves their crews first repairing the powerlines so that it is a safe environment for our crews to go in and replace the damaged fibre cables,” Rajzer said.

Telus expects service to be fully restored early Thursday morning and Rajzer thanked customers for their patience.

In her Area A newsletter Wednesday morning, Margo Wagner, who represents residents in Forest Grove-Canim Lake, issued a statement from Telus regarding the incident.

The statement notes “the position of the logging truck and the accident scene may pose some time restrictions. We will be doing everything in our power to have people out of service for the shortest possible time.”


