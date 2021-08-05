Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a childcare investment announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a childcare investment announcement in Montreal, Thursday, August 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Some federal workers may be required to get COVID-19 vaccine: Prime Minister Trudeau

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for some federally regulated workplaces such as airlines.

It is the first time Trudeau has openly supported any form of compulsory vaccinations.

U.S. President Joe Biden last week introduced measures requiring federal employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination or be subjected to new rules including mandatory masking and weekly testing for COVID-19.

Trudeau says he fully supports that plan and that the government is in discussions with the federal public service about whether there are some categories where vaccination should be made mandatory.

Trudeau is in Quebec today where he announced a child care funding agreement with Premier Francois Legault.

But Legault also chose the moment to announce he will be introducing vaccine passports to receive non-essential services in his province.

