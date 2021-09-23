Sockeye salmon spawning in Hazeltine Creek near Mount Polley Mine

After several years of remediation work on Hazeltine Creek to repair the damage from the breach at Mount Polley Mine, sockey salmon are showing up in the creek. (Gabriel Holmes photo) Salmon are showing up in Hazeltine Creek near Mount Polley Mine. (Gabriel Holmes photo) Hazeltine Creek has been under remediationg work for several years due to the 2014 Mount Polley Mine Breach. (Gabriel Holmes photo) Salmon are showing up in Hazeltine Creek which empties into the Quesnel River. (Gabriel Holmes photo)

An environmental technician at Mount Polley Mine near Williams Lake has observed dozens of sockeye salmon showing up in Hazeltine Creek in recent days.

Since the Mount Polley Mine breach in August 2014, the creek has undergone extensive remediation work.

“I am pleased to notify you that yesterday I observed 104 adult sockeye salmon in the newly remediated portions of the lower reaches on Hazeltine Creek,” Holmes noted in an e-mail to the mine’s public liaison committee. “Most of the fish were above the confluence with Edney Creek and were found up to the gradient barrier above the Ditch Road bridge.”

Holmes confirmed no fish were observed above the confluence in Edney Creek due to low flow conditions, but noted higher flow conditions in Hazeltine Creek have been made possible in spite of the drought the area has experienced by impounding water in Polley Lake.

Holmes noted although the discharge from the lake is still relatively low it is significantly more that many other streams in the region, and many of the fish appear to have paired up and were actively spawning.

“If it is of interest to you, now is a good time to observed the aquatic habitat being used by salmon and I encourage you to make the trip and check it out. If you have any questions or concerns please bring them to my attention. Stay healthy and stay cool,” Holmes noted in the email.

