Horse Lake Road is also getting its share of snow.

Snowy weather impacts Highway 97 going through 100 Mile House

Drive with caution, slushy sections

According to Drive BC, there are slushy sections on Highway 97 between 90 Mile Loop road and 103 Mile Road West for about 16 kilometres on April 27.

According to Environment Canada’s weather forecast, it is – 2 C, with flurries possibly changing into rain showers this afternoon. Snowfall is estimated to range from two to four centimetres, with the wind going northwest up to 20 kilometres per hour and gusting to 50.

There may also be showers tonight but Environment Canada predicts it will clear up this evening.

According to the same report, tomorrow should be sunny.

