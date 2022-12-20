A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

A snowstorm has stopped mail service in several regions in B.C. (File photo)

Snowstorm stops mail service in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Canada Post issues red alert for several areas in B.C., yellow alert in many other regions

Canada Post has suspended delivery for Tuesday (Dec. 20) for several regions in B.C. due to the snow and weather, including the entire Fraser Valley region.

The Crown corporation announced that all of Metro Vancouver, South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria) and the Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission) have received a red delivery service alert.

A red service alert means the suspension of delivery for the day and not sending delivery agents out or recalling them. Canada Post stated that delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe for agents to proceed.

Canada Post has also issued yellow service alerts in the following regions:

  • Kamloops
  • Kelowna
  • North and Central B.C., including Prince George
  • Powell River
  • Vancouver Island

A yellow alert means agents will do their best to deliver, but there may be delays. They encouraged customers to clear ice and snow from walkways to ensure safe access when service resumes.

For more information on today’s alerts, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Canada Post says it will have a fully electric fleet by 2040

abbotsfordBC StormBreaking NewsCanada Post

Previous story
Defence Department receives approval to spend $7B on 16 F-35s: sources
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla open southbound following multiple crashes

Just Posted

A bus transports students to school in Williams Lake Dec. 20. (Photo submitted)
Several school buses cancelled as cold weather bears down on Cariboo Chilcotin

Members of Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (SXFN) are celebrating the return of lands back to the community as part of treaty negotiations. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Agreement to purchase ranch reunites First Nation in Cariboo with traditional lands

Max William captured a pictured of his thermometer at Chilanko Forks, in the Chilcotin Dec. 19 at 4 a.m. (Max William photo)
Temperatures plunge in Chilcotin, -47C at Puntzi Mountain

An extreme cold warning has been issued for the Cariboo Chilcotin, including the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Extreme cold warning issued for Cariboo Chilcotin, -40C wind chill and lower expected