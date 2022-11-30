A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Canada Post issued “red” and “yellow” delivery service alerts for parts of British Columbia due to inclement weather and significant snowfall.

A red service alert means Canada Post has suspended delivery for the day and won’t send delivery agents out or recall them.

A yellow service alert means “we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so,” Canada Post says. “The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Red delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Nanaimo and Parksville

Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, Surrey and White Rock

Fraser Valley, specifically Mission

Yellow delivery service alerts were issued for the following regions:

Vancouver Island, specifically Campbell River, Courtenay, Duncan, Ladysmith, Qualicum Beach and Victoria

Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby

Fraser Valley, specifically Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge

Comox Valley

• READ MORE: Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.

Canada Post says such alerts can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. For more details, visit the alerts page on canadapost-postescanada.ca, or call 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC StormCanada PostSnow

Previous story
Cariboo paramedics on front lines of escalating toxic drug poisoning epidemic
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau says nothing off the table when it comes to Smith’s new ‘sovereignty’ act

Just Posted

The PSO Eagles and Barriere Cougars clash below the Cougars’ net in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
PSO Eagles wins first basketball game of season

Jordan Williams laid in a hospital bed on life support for many days before his family made the difficult decision to remove the tubes keeping him alive after using drugs reportedly containing fentanyl. (Photo courtesy of Stormy Narcisse)
Family shares grief after man, 30, dies from toxic drug poisoning on Williams Lake streets

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions

Barkerville’s Shamrock Tube Run which opened in 2017 was dismantled earlier this year and put into storage. (Photo submitted)
Conveying regrets: Barkerville tube run fate still up in the air