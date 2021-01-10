Snowmobiler suffers severe injuries after crash on Simon Lake

A snowmobiler was taken to hospital with severe injuries Saturday night after crashing his sled on Simon Lake.

100 Mile RCMP, along with BC Ambulance, 108 Mile Fire Department, South Cariboo Search and Rescue and 100 Mile Fire Rescue, were called to the site at 9:09 p.m.

Staff-Sgt. Svend Neilsen said a man had been driving on the lake in his sled when he hit a large bump in the ice and crashed, rolling the sled several times. He was extracted from the site by 108 Mile Fire Department and BC Ambulance, then transported to 100 Mile Hospital for further treatment for severe injuries, police said.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue attended the event after being called out by BC Ambulance to assist. Police said ice conditions, darkness and speed were factors in the crash.

100 Mile House