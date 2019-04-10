Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

After a morning and afternoon of snow and hail, thunderstorms might be in the cards today for the South Cariboo.

According to Environment Canada’s hourly forecast, there is a risk of thunderstorms from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a chance of showers and light snow until 9 p.m.

The likelihood of precipitation is at a medium ranking (60 or 70 per cent) throughout that period.

No weather alerts are in effect at this time, despite it snowing in April.

According to Drive BC, Loon Lake Road currently has alternating single-lane traffic in between Stevens Road and Rensch Road due to debris. There is no estimated time of a full reopening.

70 Mile House has ongoing snow, with a visibility of two kilometres and wind at nine kilometres per hour. It is expected to continue to have a mix of snow and rain until 6 a.m. on April 10. Snow is expected to be under one centimetre.

East Young Lake Road road has muddy sections in both directions between Boule-Young Lake Road and Young Lake Road near 70 Mile House. There is a travel advisory in effect due to the severe mud. Drive BC recommends proceeding with caution and with a suitable vehicle.

Sections of Highway 97 are also under travel advisories from Drive BC. A 34.3 kilometre stretch from Stephenson Road and 26 Mile Frontage Road (Cache Creek to four kilometres south of Clinton) is listed as having potential debris flow. It also says drivers are not to stop during rainfall between Cornwall Road and Emptor Frontage Road for five kilometres (Ashcroft). A possible plan for a highway closure in the event of heavy rain is also possible, according to Drive BC.

