Snowfall warning in effect for South Cariboo

Between 15 and 25 centimetres expected along Highway 97, from Clinton to 100 Mile House

A widespread snowfall event is expected to hit the South Cariboo today.

Environment Canada is warning between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected along the Highway 97 corridor – from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit – as a winter storm moves across the central B.C. Interior. The snowstorm is expected to taper off in 100 Mile House to a few flurries by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

