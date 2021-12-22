A snowfall warning is in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 MIle House this afternoon. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

Snowfall warning in effect for South Cariboo

Between 15 and 25 centimetres expected along Highway 97, from Clinton to 100 Mile House

A widespread snowfall event is expected to hit the South Cariboo today.

Environment Canada is warning between 15 and 25 centimetres are expected along the Highway 97 corridor – from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit – as a winter storm moves across the central B.C. Interior. The snowstorm is expected to taper off in 100 Mile House to a few flurries by Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is advising drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


