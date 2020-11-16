Snowfall warning in effect for Highway 97 from Clinton-100 Mile House

More snow is expected in the South Cariboo this afternoon, with another 10 to 15 centimetres expected.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit, as a result of a Pacific storm sweeping through B.C. later today and Tuesday. Heavy snow at times will begin late this afternoon over 100 Mile and the Chilcotin before ending overnight.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the alert states. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Drivers are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

