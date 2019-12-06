Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

A snowfall warning persists for much of B.C.’s northern Interior Friday afternoon with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres expected for many regions.

Environment Canada issued the warning for several regions including; B.C. Peace River, Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Central Coast – inland sections, Chilcotin, East Columbia, Kinbasket, McGregor, North Columbia, North Thompson, Prince George, Shuswap, Stuart-Nechako, West Columbia, Yellowhead and Yoho Park – Kootenay Park.

“A frontal system crossing the BC Interior will continue to give snow to the region. Snowfall rates will increase this afternoon and heavy snow is expected through tonight,” Environment Canada noted for the Lakes District region.

About 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast for many locations south of Prince George, over the Stuart-Nechako region including Vanderhoof and south, and for southern sections of the Lakes District including Ootsa Lake.

For the area near Quesnel, communities closer to the Cariboo Mountains and along parts of the Yellowhead Highway, 15 to 25 cm of snow is possible by Saturday morning, stated Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, snow will redevelop over the northern sections of Chilcotin and North Thompson Friday evening. An additional snow accumulation of five to 10 cm can be expected before the snow eases Saturday morning.

In the Cariboo, snow started falling Thursday evening with about seven cm on the ground by Friday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., the snowfall warning ended for several southern Cariboo communities such as Clearwater, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House but continues in the north, including Quesnel.

