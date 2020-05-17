Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, the airport authority has confirmed.
Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. Photos show that the jet appeared to crash into a house.
Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash. On social media, one person said they saw the plane do a barrel roll before a pilot appeared to eject and the plane took a nosedive. RCMP confirmed they are investigating but could not provide more information.
Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for more information.
WARNING: Video has coarse language and scenes may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR
— Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020
