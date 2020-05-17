Smoke billows from the site of a CAF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (MikeGT79/Twitter)

Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, the airport authority has confirmed.

Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. Photos show that the jet appeared to crash into a house.

Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash. On social media, one person said they saw the plane do a barrel roll before a pilot appeared to eject and the plane took a nosedive. RCMP confirmed they are investigating but could not provide more information.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for more information.

WARNING: Video has coarse language and scenes may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

More to come.

– with files from Kamloops This Week.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
12 Los Angeles firefighters recovering after explosion

Just Posted

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests next week, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

PSO plant sale goes ahead without students

‘The students finished seeding the flowers, tomatoes and peppers, and then COVID-19 came’

Horse Lake Garden Centre open for business

“I think it’s working well now”

May is Hospice Awareness Month

Palliative care society is looking to increase engagement and raise some funds

Flooring store reopened after closing for 10 days

‘They need something to do while they’re stuck at home’

Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

Amazon says will end extra $2 per hour pay and double overtime after May

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

PHOTOS: Snowbirds fly over parts of B.C.

The Canadian military demonstration squadron flew low over Salmon Arm.

First clinical trial for potential COVID-19 vaccine in Canada approved: Trudeau

Vaccine development and testing could take years, according to the World Health Organization

PHOTOS: 101-year-old B.C. veteran completes 101 laps, raises nearly $150,000 for charity

‘I knew I could do it and I’ve done it,’ centenarian says

Overdoses ‘sadly normalized’ in British Columbia: addictions minister

B.C. was starting to see a drop in overdose-related deaths by the end of 2019

‘Risk is greatest in groups, indoors’: B.C. sees 21 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Of those battling the virus, 49 are in hospital

BC Conservation Officers to patrol recreation sites over long weekend

COs will be monitoring sites for compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and day-use-only rule

Most Read