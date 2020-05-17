Snowbirds plane crashes in Kamloops

Lots of black smoke and flames at the site of the crash

Smoke billows from the site of a CAF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday, May 17, 2020. (MikeGT79/Twitter)

A Canadian Forces Snowbird plane has crashed in Kamloops, the airport authority has confirmed.

Two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in an area near Glenview Drive. Photos show that the jet appeared to crash into a house.

Social media images and videos show flames and black smoke in the area of the crash. On social media, one person said they saw the plane do a barrel roll before a pilot appeared to eject and the plane took a nosedive. RCMP confirmed they are investigating but could not provide more information.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Armed Forces for more information.

WARNING: Video has coarse language and scenes may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR — Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020

More to come.

– with files from Kamloops This Week.

