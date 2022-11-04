Snow storm packs punch in Cariboo, multiple vehicle collisions in Williams Lake

Carson Drive in Williams Lake was the scene of a vehicle pile-up as the city’s first snowfall made the roads very slick the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 3. (Keelie A cDuffy photo) At around 5 p.m. the Williams Lake Fire Department was at the top of Carson Drive keeping the road closed as vehicles were being towed away. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

More than a dozen vehicles piled up on Carson Drive in Williams Lake Thursday, Nov. 3 as the city received its first snowfall.

School was just getting out so the road was busy and even RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department vehicles ended up in the long chain of bumper-to-bumper cars.

“Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. we had seven reports of MVIs in town and most of those involved multiple vehicles and several on Carson,” said Darren Dodge, RCMP officer in charge.

Two MVIs involved police cars, he added, noting one was struck while parked and one slid into the back of a firetruck.

“A city bus and a school bus spun out of control in separate incidents and an ambulance ended up in the ditch and was pulled out but had no damage.”

Dodge said there were no injuries reported, however.

Several videos circulating on social media captured the scene, including one of passenger van sliding down the hill backwar . ds and people shouting telling bystanders to get out of the way. Another one had Christmas music playing as an RCMP vehicle and fire truck slid down the hill locked together and met up with other vehicles already stuck on the hill and then another police vehicle slammed into the fire truck.

There were also several vehicles having difficulties on Dog Creek Road and the Sheep Creek Hill.

A snowfall warning was issued for the region on by Environment Canada for Thursday, Nov. 3 with 15 to 20 cm in the forecast. On Thursday, Williams Lake received 6 cm of snow.

The snowfall warning continues Friday, Nov. 4 with 10 to 15 cm of snow anticipated except for the Cariboo Mountains where the estimate is for 20 cm of snow.

An atmospheric river continues to bring periods of heavy snow to B.C. Central Interior.

“Moderate gusty southeasterly winds up to 50 km/h will further reduce visibility in blowing snow,” noted the Environment Canada snowfall warning Friday, adding Snow will ease to a few flurries Friday morning, followed by periods of rain or wet snow this afternoon.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

We have reached out to public works for a comment about Thursday’s road conditions.

