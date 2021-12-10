Snow squall warning in effect for North Thompson, 100 Mile House

A snow squall watch has been issued for 100 Mile House and North Thompson regions.

Brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop tonight and into Saturday morning. A snow squall can cause limited visibility due to heavy snow combined with high winds.

“A cold front transitioning across the B.C. interior will bring strong winds and brief bursts of heavy snow that will create hazardous conditions with sudden reduction in visibility,” the alert reads.

Those travelling or spending time outdoors are advised to be “sky aware” and prepare for possibility of these hazardous conditions and sudden changes in weather.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, visit the public alerts web page.



