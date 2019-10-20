Snow, showers and sunnier weather forecast for South Cariboo over coming days

Heavy and wet snow is coming down with limited visibility from 93 Mile southbound towards 70 Mile, according to Drive BC.

Residents can expect light snow today (Oct. 20) to last into the evening with rain showers, reaching a low of 1C.

Heading into the workweek, South Cariboo residents can expect cool, damp weather with temperatures reaching below freezing overnight.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain on Monday with a high of 5C, followed by warmer temperatures and showers Tuesday at 9C making way for -2C

Wednesday sunshine at 7C, meanwhile, is forecast to not be the last of the sunny days throughout the week, with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday.

Motorists travelling along highways in the Cariboo, meanwhile, are being advised by DriveBC to watch for snowy, or slushy sections in some remote areas.

Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and south of 150 Mile House is noted by DriveBC as having limited visibility due to fog.