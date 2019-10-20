Snow, showers and sunnier weather forecast for South Cariboo over coming days

Residents can expect warmer temperatures come mid-week

Heavy and wet snow is coming down with limited visibility from 93 Mile southbound towards 70 Mile, according to Drive BC.

Residents can expect light snow today (Oct. 20) to last into the evening with rain showers, reaching a low of 1C.

Heading into the workweek, South Cariboo residents can expect cool, damp weather with temperatures reaching below freezing overnight.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of rain on Monday with a high of 5C, followed by warmer temperatures and showers Tuesday at 9C making way for -2C

Wednesday sunshine at 7C, meanwhile, is forecast to not be the last of the sunny days throughout the week, with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday and Friday.

Motorists travelling along highways in the Cariboo, meanwhile, are being advised by DriveBC to watch for snowy, or slushy sections in some remote areas.

Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and south of 150 Mile House is noted by DriveBC as having limited visibility due to fog.

Previous story
More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
Next story
Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Just Posted

Snow, showers and sunnier weather forecast for South Cariboo over coming days

Residents can expect warmer temperatures come mid-week

100 Mile raised RCMP officer recognized for action and response to Elephant Hill wildfire

Officer lost his own home to Elephant Hill wildfire

Indigenous-focused book signing set for Nuthatch Books

Chelseas of Esk’et subjects of recent book

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

28 Years Ago (1991): A heavy turn out was projected for South… Continue reading

Masquerade party coming to 100 Mile

There will be a $100 prize for best costume

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Pot legalization has gone ‘well’, but ‘yellow flags’ on vaping: task force chair

Canada legalized cannabis for non-medical use on Oct. 17, 2018,

ELECTION 2019: Federal leaders hit final 24 hours of campaign

Many leaders remain in B.C. for the final hours of the campaign

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Most Read